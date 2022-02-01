 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 17:05
Putin comments on US response to Russian security proposals

Moscow’s security concerns have been ignored, Vladimir Putin has insisted, following the US's response to Russia’s proposals
Russia is thoroughly analyzing Washington's response to its European security proposals, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that it has already become “clear” that the US has disregarded Russia’s “fundamental” concerns following crunch talks between the two sides.

According to him, the American response is lacking any “adequate” considerations of three key demands put forward by Moscow, including a demand that NATO not expand further to the east. He was speaking during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow.

Washington only focuses on nations’ right to freely choose the manner of ensuring their own security, including through alliances they deem necessary, the Russian president said. However, he argued that the US disregards another key principle of European security, which says that no nation should be allowed to enhance its own security at the expense of another's.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

