1 Feb, 2022 13:16
Italy to fine certain age groups if unjabbed against Covid

New Super Green Pass restrictions are effective from February 1
Elderly people receive a dose of vaccine at the vaccination centre at Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, Italy. © Simona Granati - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Italian officials have introduced €100 fines for all people aged over 50 years – both Italian citizens and foreigners living in the country – who have not received a Covid-19 vaccine. Additionally, all employees aged over 50 will require a Super Green Pass in order to access their workplace starting from February 15.

Italy’s government has also updated current Covid Green Pass requirements and introduced new restrictions. The change in regulations is effective from Tuesday.

The country currently uses a two-tier Green Pass system: the ‘Basic’ version is available for everyone who has tested negative for Covid-19, and the ‘Super’ version can only be obtained by those who are vaccinated or have fully recovered from the virus.

Starting from February 1, the Super Green Pass is required to gain access to public transportation, outdoor and indoor restaurants and bars, hotels, cinemas, theaters, gyms, and stadiums. The Basic version for the unvaccinated still permits access to shops and supermarkets, pharmacies, and fuel stations, as well as barbers and hairdressers; from Tuesday it will also be required to visit public offices, banks, bookshops, and shopping malls.

Italian media reports say the facilities are responsible for checking their visitors. Failing to enforce the new restrictions will result in a fine of between €400 and €1000 for the venue, as well as for visitors without a relevant Green Pass.

Other restrictions that were previously due to be lifted on January 31, such as mandatory masks in all outdoor areas and the closure of all nightclubs, discos, concerts, and outdoor parties, have been extended up to February 10.

Italy hit a new peak of the pandemic in mid-January, with a high of more than 228,000 new cases on January 18. The restrictions were announced by the Italian government during that period, becoming effective in February. As of today, more than 76% of Italians are fully vaccinated.

Austria was the first European country to announce mandatory vaccination for all adult citizens, with new rules effective from February 3. Greece has also introduced a monthly €100 fine for all elderly citizens who fail to get jabbed before February 2.

