 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 17:31
HomeRussia & FSU

US trying to prevent Brazilian president visiting Russia – media

Washington is attempting to isolate Putin on the world stage, reports suggest

By Jonny Tickle

US trying to prevent Brazilian president visiting Russia – media
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro © Andressa Anholete / Getty Images

The US has been putting pressure on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to cancel his upcoming trip to Moscow in an attempt to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin on the world stage, amid escalating tensions on the border with Ukraine.

That’s according to Brazilian broadsheet Folha de São Paulo, citing sources in the foreign ministry in Brasilia who say that American diplomats have expressed concern about the timing of Bolsonaro’s trip to Moscow, supposedly fearing that it sends a message to Russia that Brazil supports the Kremlin’s stance on Eastern Europe. Pressure to cancel the trip was reportedly exerted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday during a phone conversation with Carlos França, Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

EU sanctions on Russia to target Moscow’s ‘strategic ambitions’
Read more
EU sanctions on Russia to target Moscow’s ‘strategic ambitions’

Washington’s concern comes as Moscow stands accused of placing more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, with some alleging it is planning an attack. This claim has repeatedly been denied by the Kremlin, and it has also been played down by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While much of the Western world is developing a possible sanctions regime in an attempt at deterrence, the US believes Bolsonaro’s visit could destroy the image that Putin is isolated.

According to the newspaper, similar concern was expressed to Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, who is due to visit Russia this week.

Washington’s attempts to convince Brazil to put a pause on Bolsonaro’s visit seems to have been in vain, however. On Monday, the president himself confirmed that he would be visiting Moscow, but also noted that he would not be bringing up the situation with Ukraine, noting that the visit is just about Russian-Brazilian relations.

On Monday, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Brazilian Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho called on Russia and Ukraine to exercise maximum restraint and to engage constructively in talks aimed at resolving their differences, and encouraged Moscow and Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies