UK to ramp up Russian sanctions over ‘aggression’

London announced the impending expansion of its anti-Russian sanctions on Monday. The move comes in response to Russia’s alleged “aggression against Ukraine,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Until now, the UK has only been able to sanction those linked to the destabilisation of Ukraine. The new approach will mean a much broader range of individuals and businesses can be sanctioned due to their significance to the Kremlin,” the statement reads.

While no new sanctions were actually imposed on Monday, the move means the expanded sanctioning powers “will be ready if necessary to hit the Russian state and its strategic interests where it really hurts,” the Foreign Office explained.

“Whether you support Russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine, or you’re of wider significance to the Kremlin, we will have the power to sanction you,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. “Nothing is off the table and there will be nowhere to hide.”

