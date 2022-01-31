 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK to ramp up Russian sanctions over ‘aggression’
31 Jan, 2022 17:56
The expanded powers will be used to hit Russia and its strategic interests when “necessary,” London said
London announced the impending expansion of its anti-Russian sanctions on Monday. The move comes in response to Russia’s alleged “aggression against Ukraine,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. 

“Until now, the UK has only been able to sanction those linked to the destabilisation of Ukraine. The new approach will mean a much broader range of individuals and businesses can be sanctioned due to their significance to the Kremlin,” the statement reads.

While no new sanctions were actually imposed on Monday, the move means the expanded sanctioning powers “will be ready if necessary to hit the Russian state and its strategic interests where it really hurts,” the Foreign Office explained. 

“Whether you support Russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine, or you’re of wider significance to the Kremlin, we will have the power to sanction you,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. “Nothing is off the table and there will be nowhere to hide.”

