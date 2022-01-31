 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jan, 2022 20:26
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia accuses West of wanting war in Ukraine

Western rhetoric on Ukraine is provocative in itself and only ramps up tensions, Russia’s UN envoy has said
Russia accuses West of wanting war in Ukraine
The United Nations Security Council holds a meeting on January 31, 2022. © AP / Richard Drew

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday, Russia’s permanent representative to the parent body  in New York, Vassily Nebenzia, blasted what he described as the war-like rhetoric of the West over Ukraine.

“Our Western partners talk about the need for de-escalation, but first of all themselves ramp up tension with their rhetoric and provoke an escalation. Talk about an impending war is provocative in itself,” Nebenzia said, accusing the West of seeking to spark a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

It looks like you’re calling for this, wanting and waiting for it to happen. As if you want to make your allegations a reality.

Over the past few months, top Western politicians and media outlets have repeatedly warned of an allegedly imminent “invasion” of Ukraine being prepared by Moscow. Russia has consistently denied the claims, rubbishing the accusations that it's amassing troops on the Ukrainian border, which is touted by as ‘proof’ of such plans.

Ukraine asks West to tone down ‘panic’ READ MORE: Ukraine asks West to tone down ‘panic’

“Where did the figure of a hundred thousand military personnel come from, which, as you say, are located on the Russian-Ukrainian border, although this is not true?” Nebenzia asked.

This highly-charged rhetoric surrounding Ukraine benefits only the West and the US in particular, Nebenzia stressed.

“It seems that our American colleagues are ready to sacrifice Ukraine to their geopolitical interests,” he said.

The diplomat also noted that even the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been urging the West to tone down the rhetoric. On Friday, Zelensky said that Kiev has not been “seeing any greater escalation than it has been before,” whereas press coverage and political statements looked like “we are at war already.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies