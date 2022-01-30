 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2022 12:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Make Ukraine 'neutral' – German MP

MP Klaus Ernst argues that Ukrainian neutrality is one way to defuse current tensions in Europe
Make Ukraine 'neutral' – German MP
A Ukrainian soldier in the village of Peski, Ukraine, January 25, 2022. © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Left-wing German MP Klaus Ernst argued that guarantees of Ukraine not joining the US-led military bloc would help resolve the current tensions between the West and Russia.

“To defuse the situation in the short term, the West must assure Russia that Ukraine will not be admitted to NATO,” Ernst, a veteran lawmaker and former leader of the Left party, told RND on Friday. “It would be best if Ukraine was given a status like Finland, a status of neutrality.”

Klaus was referring to Finland’s longstanding tradition of not formally allying itself with military blocs. The Nordic country is not a NATO member and maintained neutrality during the Cold War.

“Russia wants to secure its borders and not have NATO troops on its doorstep,” Ernst said, adding that the West should have an understanding of Moscow’s position in the current standoff regarding Ukraine and wider security in Europe.

NATO response ‘embarrassing’ – Moscow
Read more
NATO response ‘embarrassing’ – Moscow

Ernst’s comments came after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned Moscow of “massive consequences,” potentially including sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, if Russian troops attack Ukraine. Western countries have been accusing Russia of amassing military forces with the intent of invading its neighbor, which Russia denies.

Ernst also spoke about the tensions in eastern Ukraine, where low-level fighting continues despite the 2014-15 ceasefire agreements between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. 

“Ukraine has bought combat drones from Turkey and can now feel emboldened to use them in the disputed territories, contrary to the Minsk agreements.” Kiev released a video of its Bayraktar TB2 drone carrying out an airstrike in October 2021.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Half a century on from Northern Ireland’s Bloody Sunday, have the families had justice?
Half a century on from Northern Ireland’s Bloody Sunday, have the families had justice? FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies