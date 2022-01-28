 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jan, 2022 18:26
US mulls sending extra aid to Ukraine

On top of weapons, America might send money to improve the economy in Kiev, Biden has said

By Jonny Tickle

FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets with U.S. President Joe Biden. © Getty Images / Doug Mills

America is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with macroeconomic support on top of the vast sums of dollars already sent for weapons and other lethal aid, US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday.

In a readout published after a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House revealed that it is exploring other ways to boost Ukraine’s economy “amidst pressure resulting from Russia’s military build-up.”

“President Biden noted the United States has provided Ukraine with over half a billion dollars in development and humanitarian assistance in the last year, and is exploring additional macroeconomic support,” the statement said.

The increase in aid comes as Russia stands accused of placing 100,000 troops on the border, with some claiming that the Kremlin is planning an attack. This claim has been repeatedly denied. In response to the perceived threat, many Western nations have ramped up financial and military support of Ukraine, supposedly as a deterrent against any possible invasion.

Since 2014, the US has ploughed money into Ukraine. Last September, the White House revealed this figure had hit $2.5 billion for military equipment alone, with a further $2 billion in “development assistance.” The most recent donation was a shipment of $200 million worth of weapons, which arrived in Kiev this week.

According to a read out published by Ukraine, Zelensky and Biden “discussed concrete steps by the United States to increase financial support for Ukraine, both bilaterally and by involving international financial institutions.”

Other nations have also donated money and weapons to Ukraine, including the UK, which sent 2,000 NLAW anti-tank missiles to Kiev last week

