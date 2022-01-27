 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jan, 2022 13:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev mayor responds to German aid

Berlin opted to donate protective helmets instead of weapons to Ukraine’s army

By Jonny Tickle

Kiev mayor responds to German aid
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian marines prepare to train in urban warfare techniques. © Sean Gallup / Getty Images

The German decision to send Ukraine 5,000 helmets is a “joke” and shows that the government in Berlin has no understanding of the threat posed to the country by the Russian Army, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the German publication Bild, the former world heavyweight boxing champion criticized Berlin for its lack of help in bolstering his country’s eastern front, saying it left him “speechless.” Klitschko is the head of the Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reform, a pro-European party with some popularity in Kiev and forms the local coalition government.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced Germany would not send any weapons to Ukraine, but would be shipping 5,000 protective helmets. Berlin’s perceived lack of action to help support Kiev has received criticism throughout the West.

“The Defense Minister has obviously not understood that we are dealing with a perfectly equipped Russian army that can start further invading Ukraine at any time,” Klitschko told Bild. “5000 helmets are an absolute joke. What will Germany send in support next? Pillows?”

Ukraine says Russia not currently capable of launching invasion
Read more
Ukraine says Russia not currently capable of launching invasion

Berlin has a policy to not supply weapons to crisis zones, a long-standing decision from previous governments which is also supported by the new coalition formed in December.

“In recent years, the German government has repeatedly decided not to supply lethal weapons. There are reasons for this, which are of course also based on all the developments of recent years and decades,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, a day before the decision to send helmets.

The German donation of protective equipment comes as Russia stands accused of placing 100,000 troops on the border, with some claiming that the Kremlin is planning an attack. This claim has been repeatedly denied, but tensions remain at an all-time high.

“We do not intend to take any aggressive actions. We will not attack, raid or invade Ukraine,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said last week.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Pushing their brand on the backs of Ukrainians': Who are the armed Americans operating in the Donbass trenches?
'Pushing their brand on the backs of Ukrainians': Who are the armed Americans operating in the Donbass trenches? FEATUREExclusive
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies