25 Jan, 2022 19:38
Shots fired near Ukraine’s Security Service HQ (VIDEO)

A man has opened fire in central Kiev
Screenshot © Telegram / RT

A security guard has opened fire outside the Security Service building in Kiev, Ukraine during an incident involving NGO activists.

According to preliminary reports by local media, the man fired several warning shots in response to what he thought was a potential attack against a currency exchange office.

Apparently, the ‘attack’ turned out to be an attempt by activists of the anti-corruption Ukrainian Flag NGO to attach stickers on the office’s walls. The organization has confirmed its involvement in the incident, saying its activists “have been attacked by armed people.”

Nobody has been injured in the incident and law enforcement said it’s investigating the situation.

