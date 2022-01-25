 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2022 12:43
HomeRussia & FSU

Unprecedented blackout cuts off millions across Central Asia

Major outages saw power grids go down simultaneously in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday
Unprecedented blackout cuts off millions across Central Asia
A police officer regulates street traffic during a blackout in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, January 25, 2022. © Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP

Millions of people across Central Asia have been left without electricity after a shared power grid went down, cutting off national networks in three seperate countries on Tuesday.

Massive blackouts have been reported in southern Kazakhstan, including parts of Almaty, the country’s former capital. Trolley buses ground to a halt in the city, home to around 1.7 million people, and traffic lights went out on a number of intersections, creating long queues of vehicles.

The state-run energy firm KEGOC said a “critical imbalance” in the energy supply network was behind the outage, which also hit neighboring Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. The Central Asian countries have been reliant on a single energy system since the Soviet era.

Power was restored in Almaty and the surrounding region later on Tuesday, the company added.

Kazakh ex-president resurfaces in bid to quell coup fears
Read more
Kazakh ex-president resurfaces in bid to quell coup fears

Kazakh media cited a letter KEGOC sent last week warning that it would stop supplying power to professional cryptocurrency miners for a period between January 24 and February 1, citing pressure on the country’s grid. Kazakhstan is the world’s second-biggest bitcoin mining hub.

Alan Dordzhiyev, the head of the country’s blockchain and data centers union, told news website Informburo that the country’s decrepit power lines and stations should be blamed for the blackout, not the miners. “All of our system is on the brink… An average power station is around 40 years old in Kazakhstan,” he said.

Subway trains stopped and their passengers were evacuated in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, while flights were grounded at the country’s main airport.

Emergency services rescued 80 people trapped in cable cars at two ski resorts, and more than 10 people stuck inside of elevators in apartment complexes, Uzbek media reported, citing officials.

In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s capital, homes were left without heating and water.

As in Kazakhstan, Uzbek and Kyrgyz officials say they have begun to gradually restore power in affected areas. Kyrgyz Energy Minister Doskul Bekmurzayev said the blackout was the worst in the country’s history. “We have all means [to restore the power], and I would once again like to ask people not to panic,” he added.

“It’s the first time that we’ve experienced such a threat. We will prepare [for similar events] in the future,” Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Zhaparov pledged.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies