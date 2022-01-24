Ukraine reveals new plan for its spies

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his intelligence services to get on the front foot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his government’s counterespionage operations have been refined, and it’s now time for foreign intelligence to take “offensive action” to protect the nation’s interests.

Zelensky made the announcement in an address on Monday, the country’s annual Foreign Intelligence Day, praising the efforts of Ukrainian spies and encouraging them to set their sights even higher.

“Today our government is combating incredibly dangerous threats, including threats to our sovereignty, our territorial integrity, and our unity,” the president stated. “Effective intelligence has played an extremely important role during this decisive period.”

“We have learned how to fight back against foreign aggression effectively enough,” he continued. “I am convinced that now is the time to move on to offensive action to protect our national interests. You have the experience and the opportunity to enact this strategy. Intellect, the ability to find unconventional solutions to difficult problems, courage, and selflessness will continue to be every intelligence officer’s instruments in working for the benefit of our government.”

Zelensky emphasized the importance of collecting quality intelligence, saying that “our citizens are united by the goal of returning our territory and the wish for peace for our independent government. Therefore, much depends on you: Our information must be accurate and up-to-date.”

The remarks come as Ukrainian intelligence services, together with Western officials, have been warning for months that they fear imminent invasion by Russia, an accusation that the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. Moscow, meanwhile, has accused the West of using “Russian aggression” as an excuse to increase NATO activity in the region.

This weekend, the British government announced that it had uncovered a Kremlin plot to stage a coup in Kiev and install a Russian-friendly leader. The UK did not provide details of its sources for the accusation or how Moscow would put the plan into action. Russia’s Foreign Ministry described the claim as “nonsense” and accused the West of intentionally escalating tensions.