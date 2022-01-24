 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jan, 2022 15:21
HomeRussia & FSU

British ministers warned Russian sanctions could see huge gas price hike – media

Measures placed on Russia could see energy prices skyrocket as supply is restricted

By Jonny Tickle

British ministers warned Russian sanctions could see huge gas price hike – media
© Sputnik / Pavel Lviv

The threat of energy sanctions against Russia, which could be imposed in the case of an invasion of Ukraine, may see the UK face record gas and petrol prices, British ministers have been warned, The Times has reported.

According to the British newspaper, senior officials in Whitehall expect the Kremlin to “weaponize” its vast natural energy resources by restricting supplies of gas to Europe.

Citing an anonymous senior official, the Times noted that the UK barely imports any Russian gas, but is exposed to the risk of rising wholesale prices, which could potentially cause a serious problem for the country. Other European nations, such as Sweden and Finland, are almost wholly dependent on gas imports from Moscow.

UK inflation hits 30-year high
Read more
UK inflation hits 30-year high

Western nations, including the UK, have warned Moscow of dire consequences in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, including severe economic sanctions. The threat comes as Russia stands accused of placing 100,000 troops on the border, allegedly with the intent to enter Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied suggestions it plans to invade, staying that it has the right to move military on its own land as it sees fit.

On Monday, America’s CNN reported that US President Joe Biden had started discussions with a number of countries and companies in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia to form a plan that would allow Washington to export more liquefied natural gas, in the event that an invasion leads to gas shortages.

According to Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Commission, the EU imports 41.1% of its gas from Russia.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATUREExclusive
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies