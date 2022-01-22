 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2022 18:01
HomeRussia & FSU

American ‘lethal aid’ arrives in Ukraine (PHOTOS)

The delivery was described as a sign of the Biden administration’s commitment to assisting Ukraine in the face of “growing Russian aggression”
American ‘lethal aid’ arrives in Ukraine (PHOTOS)
US military aid being unloaded at a Kiev airport. © Twitter / U.S. Embassy Kyiv

The first shipment of military aid promised to Ukraine by US President Joe Biden amid Western speculation about a supposedly imminent “Russian invasion” of the country has been delivered to Kiev.

Late on Friday, the US Embassy in the Ukrainian capital posted photos on Twitter of large green-colored crates being unloaded from a cargo plane.

The crates held almost 100 tons of “lethal aid,” including ammunition intended for “the front line defenders of Ukraine,” it said. According to the embassy, the delivery was further proof of Washington’s “commitment to helping Ukraine bolster its defenses in the face of growing Russian aggression.” 

Earlier this week, the US announced that it was expediting the transport of five Russian-made Mi-17 transport helicopters to Kiev. Bought from Moscow and intended for the previous, Western-backed, Afghan government, the choppers were diverted from Kabul due to the Taliban takeover since last August.

Britain has also gifted anti-tank missiles to the Ukrainian government, while the defense ministers of the Baltic States have announced that they have received American approval to supply Kiev with Stinger air defense missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made it clear on Tuesday that his country would not be exporting any lethal weapons to Kiev, however. 

US will send Russian-made helicopters to Ukraine READ MORE: US will send Russian-made helicopters to Ukraine

Foreign munitions are being sent to Ukraine under the pretext of deterring a purported upcoming Russian “invasion,” which Washington claims could happen at any moment. Moscow has been denying for weeks Western speculation that it is planning to attack its neighbor, describing the allegations as attempts to provoke “hysteria” and dismissing them as “fake news.”

According to Russia, the West is to blame for the escalation in Ukraine, as its weapons shipment, and NATO’s continued eastward expansion, will only encourage Kiev to look for a military solution to its ‘frozen’ conflict with the country’s secessionist Republics in Donetsk and Lugansk.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link FEATURE
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies