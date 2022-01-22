 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2022 18:23
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia not insisting on Ukraine 'sphere of influence' – Lavrov

Russia not insisting on Ukraine 'sphere of influence' – Lavrov
FILE PHOTO. Ukranian President, Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (R). ©Ukrainian Presidency via Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed the notion that Moscow is trying to claim Ukraine as part of its area of dominance, instead accusing NATO of trying to drag the country into its orbit. The remark came after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva, on Friday. 

“We don’t lay claim on spheres of influence, but what NATO does regarding Ukraine definitively shows that NATO perceives Ukraine as part of its zone of influence,” Lavrov remarked, responding to a question from UK state-broadcaster BBC. He added that the US-led West is actively working to expand its influence to more territories in Europe.

“Spheres of influence exist first and foremost thanks to the policies that colonial powers adopted after decolonization happened, because they really didn’t want to lose their zones of influence. They invented different ways to hold those territories,” he said.

Lavrov & Blinken meet for crunch Russia-US talks in Geneva READ MORE: Lavrov & Blinken meet for crunch Russia-US talks in Geneva

There are plenty of examples, Lavrov added.. One of the latest being Blinken demanding explanations from Kazakhstan as to why it requested the deployment of troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization earlier this month in response to mass protests and rioting, which the government said were fueled by foreign actors. The EU takes a similar approach to the Balkans, he added.

“It’s really sad that adult people engage in this sort of contest,” Lavrov lamented, saying the latter word in English, “[measuring] who is tougher and who has the bigger something.”

This competition is a major reason why global problems like climate change, terrorism, and the threat from pandemics can't be dealt with satisfactorily, he said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link FEATURE
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies