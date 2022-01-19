 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 08:39
Ukraine gets British anti-tank missiles (VIDEO)

A batch of weapons was delivered by the UK to Kiev amid standoff with Russia
© Military TV UA / Youtube

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Petrenko said the new weapons “will be used exclusively for defense purposes,” to protect troops and civilians against “any actions that could lead to escalation.” Petrenko thanked London for the shipment.

Ukrainian media reported that the shipment contained shoulder-fired missile systems known as the NLAW. They are designed to destroy main battle tanks and other armored vehicles, and were jointly developed by Sweden and the UK.

Ukraine has become increasingly reliant on military assistance from the West in recent years. In 2021, Kiev received 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems from Washington.

The delivery took place as Western leaders and NATO officials continue to insist that Russia is amassing troops and military hardware with the possible intent of invading Ukraine. On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg again accused Moscow of conducting an “unexplained and unjustified” military build-up. Russia has repeatedly denied planning to attack its neighbor.

READ MORE: NATO mounting build-up near Belarus, Russia claims

Russia held separate talks with the US, NATO, and the OSCE last week, attempting to defuse tensions and receive assurance that the Western military bloc will not expand further eastward. Moscow sees the deployment of Western military along its borders as a threat.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday to discuss further steps to de-escalation.

