 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2022 21:37
HomeRussia & FSU

Western governments drop plans to cut Russia off from SWIFT – media

Washington still insists all options are on the table despite report
Western governments drop plans to cut Russia off from SWIFT – media
File photo: Moscow City international business center, Russia, 20. October 2021 ©  RIA Novosti/Vitaly Belousov

German newspaper Handelsblatt has reported that Western leaders have ruled out the possibility of disconnecting Russia from the global banking interchange SWIFT. However, the US government has contradicted the assertion.

“No option is off the table,” a spokesperson for Washington's National Security Council told reporters on Monday.

The denial comes after Handelsblatt claimed that the US had, in fact, given up on the threat of removing Russia from SWIFT in talks with the German government. If the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication cuts ties with Russian banks, Germany would have no way of paying Moscow for its natural gas contracts. 

It could also unleash a catastrophic rise in oil and food prices. 

German politician compares anti-Russian sanctions to atomic bomb READ MORE: German politician compares anti-Russian sanctions to atomic bomb

Instead, the Düsseldorf-based business daily reported that the US and German governments are discussing “targeted” sanctions against Russia’s largest banks in the event that Moscow “invades” Ukraine.

US intelligence has claimed for several weeks now that Russia is preparing an attack on its neighbor. Moscow has rejected the insinuations as “fake news.”

Germany has insisted that any sanctions include exceptions so that the import of oil and gas from Russia can continue, according to Handelsblatt. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected in Berlin on Thursday to discuss the sanctions proposal with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the paper added.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine?
Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine? EXPLAINER
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies