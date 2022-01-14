 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2022 18:58
Senior Navalny allies added to Russia's ‘terrorist & extremist’ list

Their bank accounts will now immediately be frozen
FILE PHOTO. Leonid Volkov (L) and Ivan Zhdanov (R). © AFP / JOHN THYS

Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, two close allies of the jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, have been added to a state register of extremists. They were placed on an international wanted list last year.

The two men’s names were registered on the website of Rosfinmonitoring, Russia’s financial monitoring service, on Friday.

The agency compiles information on those suspected of terrorist or extremist activity. Under Russian law, the bank accounts of individuals on the list must be frozen immediately. Both men currently live abroad, having left the country last year when the authorities brought charges against a number of prominent Navalny associates, accusing them of organizing protests prohibited under Russia’s Covid-19 laws.

Volkov served as the chief of staff for the jailed opposition figure’s 2018 presidential campaign, then led an effort to boycott the vote after Navalny was barred from running due to a prior criminal conviction – a decision many criticized as politically motivated.

Zhdanov previously led the Anti-Corruption Foundation, launched by Navalny in 2011 with the stated intention of exposing corruption among high-ranking government officials. The Ministry of Justice declared the foundation a “foreign agent” in 2019, and, in June 2021, it was designated an extremist organization and liquidated. Earlier this week, his father, Yury Zhdanov, was placed in a detention cell on charges he violated the terms of a suspended sentence for corruption. He claims the case was politically motivated.

In November, Liliya Chanysheva, the former head of Navalny’s headquarters in Ufa, in central Russia, was arrested on charges of “establishing or leading an extremist association.” If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. Later that month, Irina Fatyanova, another senior organisation staffer, announced that she had fled Russia because she feared being targeted by authorities.

Navalny is currently serving a two-year and eight-month term in a labor colony for violating the conditions of a suspended sentence he received in 2014.

In August 2020, he fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow, and was subsequently transferred to a hospital in Berlin, Germany, where doctors announced they had discovered traces of the nerve agent Novichok in his system. The activist claims he was poisoned in a state-sponsored assassination attempt – an allegation officials in Moscow have strenuously denied, saying requests made to the German hospital for evidence and samples of the purported poison have gone unanswered.

