 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Supreme Court rules on Biden’s vaccine mandate
13 Jan, 2022 19:46
HomeRussia & FSU

UN demands investigation into deaths of protesters in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s president ordered troops to “shoot to kill without warning” as violence raged through country

By Jonny Tickle

UN demands investigation into deaths of protesters in Kazakhstan
FILE PHOTO. Almaty, Kazakhstan on January 5, 2022. © Getty Images / Stringer / Anadolu Agency

The UN Human Rights Office has demanded an impartial investigation into the deaths of protesters during demonstrations last week in Kazakhstan, after initially peaceful rallies turned violent in the Central Asian country.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the UN said that it wants an investigation to determine whether the strong use of force by the country’s security forces against the protesters was justified.

Demonstrations began early last week in Kazakhstan when large groups of protesters took to the streets to express their opposition to the removal of price controls on liquified petroleum gas, a fuel that many use to power their cars. Over the next few days, the demonstrations became more violent, allegedly being taken over by criminals who took to the streets with weapons and attacked law enforcement officers.

On Monday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dubbed the demonstrations an “attempted coup d’état.”

Kazakhstan crisis attempt to copy 2014 Ukrainian 'Maidan' – Putin
Read more
Kazakhstan crisis attempt to copy 2014 Ukrainian 'Maidan' – Putin

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), almost 10,000 people were put behind bars during the march.

“We understand that the Ministry of Interior has announced that some 9,900 people are in detention as of the 11th of January. Now, this is clearly a huge number,” said spokesperson Liz Throssell, on Tuesday.

“Under international law, people have the right to protest peacefully and the right to express their opinions. And they shouldn’t be detained simply for expressing their opinions,” she continued. “All those arrested and detained solely for exercising these rights should be released immediately.”

The death toll, which now stands at 164, means that a “prompt, independent, impartial investigation” must be undertaken as to whether “unnecessary and disproportionate use of force was made by security forces,” the OHCHR said.

Last Friday, as the protests deteriorated into violence and looting, Kazakhstan’s president announced that he had ordered his troops to “shoot to kill without warning.” Following the statement, UN human rights experts called on the Kazakhstan authorities to “halt their unrestrained use of force, including lethal force, against protesters.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies