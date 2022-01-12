 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2022 09:00
HomeRussia & FSU

US demands explanation as Russia begins new exercises near Ukraine

Moscow must move troops from frontier to their regular bases, Washington says

By Jonny Tickle

US demands explanation as Russia begins new exercises near Ukraine
A Su-24 bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces over the Obuz-Lesnovsky military training ground near Baranovichi during strategic exercises. © Sputnik / Victor Tolochko

If Russia wants to make a deal on security guarantees, it should halt military exercises near the Ukrainian border or provide clarification and be transparent about troop movements, the US State Department has insisted.

Spokesman Ned Price’s comments, made on Tuesday, came just hours after Russia announced new drills in the Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Smolensk regions, all of which are located on Russia’s western border.

“De-escalation in this context would call for Russian troops to return to their barracks, for these exercises to either be explained or to come to a halt, for this heavy weaponry to return to its regular storage locations,” Price told reporters.

Russia & US have already agreed on Ukrainian membership of NATO – MP
Read more
Russia & US have already agreed on Ukrainian membership of NATO – MP

On Monday, representatives from Russia and the US held talks in Geneva to discuss security proposals published by Moscow last month. The bilateral summit came as 100,000 Russian troops are said to have been relocated to the Ukrainian frontier, sparking fears that an invasion is planned in the near future. During the talks, the US demanded that Russia de-escalate by removing its forces from the border and relocating to regular bases.

On Monday, Russia’s Western Military District announced brand-new exercises at training ranges in European Russia, consisting of around 3,000 servicemen and 300 pieces of military equipment.

“The main focus of the tactical exercise will be to carry out check firing exercises with small arms and armored vehicles, to organize marches when sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the conventional enemy are active, and to equip strongholds,” the Western Military District said of the 2022 exercise.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov accused Western media outlets of producing fake news, alleging that Moscow is planning a military operation in Ukraine.

“Certain maps are now being published – sometimes by The Wall Street Journal, sometimes by The New York Times. They are done professionally, but this disinformation – or misinformation, at best – is coming from special Western bodies and is aimed at sowing discord and uncertainty in the Ukrainian society,” he said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies