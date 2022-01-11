 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 16:12
HomeRussia & FSU

Belarusian skiers blame support for opposition after competition ban

Athletes say they have been barred from competition for purely political reasons

By Jonny Tickle

Belarusian skiers blame support for opposition after competition ban
© Instragram / svetlana_andryiuk

Two Belarusian athletes prohibited from competing in cross-country skiing events by the national ski union say they have been sidelined due to their perceived support for opposition politics, and not due to sporting merit.

According to news agency Reuters, skiers Svetlana Andryiuk and Darya Dolidovich say they have become the latest athletes to be targeted for their apparent opposition of President Alexander Lukashenko, the long-term leader in Minsk, and other officials. Most prominently, at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, runner Kristina Timanovskaya made international headlines after she was removed from the competition against her will and forced to board a plane home. She refused to board and instead defected to Poland.

Now, Andryiuk and Dolidovich say that the head of the Belarusian Cross Country Ski Federation, Alexander Darakhovich, has forced sports officials to ban them from competing internationally and taking part in national training camps. Darakhovich is also a member of the Minsk City Executive Committee.

Reporter apologizes for Putin event Covid claims
Read more
Reporter apologizes for Putin event Covid claims

Andryiuk, who says she has never publicly stated her political views, claims that the political decision caused her to miss a qualifying event which could have seen her represent the country in this year’s Beijing Olympics.

“They (sports officials) accused me word for word of being an opposition supporter,” Andryiuk said, noting that she plans to defect.

Dolidovich, a rising star in the cross-country skiing world, is the daughter of Olympian Sergey Dolidovich. Her father took part in street protests against the authorities and was forced to quit his job at the national training center after political pressure.

“I didn’t do anything myself that would justify a disqualification,” Dolidovich told Reuters. She also noted that she shares her father’s views on Lukashenko.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies