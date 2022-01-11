 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 08:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Kazakhstan reveals departure of Russian-led forces

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says troops will begin to leave in two days

By Jonny Tickle

Kazakhstan reveals departure of Russian-led forces
A serviceman of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces in Almaty, Kazakhstan. © Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defense press service

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan was a success, and the multinational deployment will begin a gradual withdrawal in two days, Nur-Sultan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Parliament, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev explained that all regions of the country are now stable, more than a week after the start of fuel price protests. The authorities have claimed that the demonstration turned violent after being hijacked by terrorists and organized crime groups.

On January 5, Tokayev asked the CSTO, a security alliance made up of six former Soviet republics, for help in “overcoming the terrorist threat” within the country. The group quickly agreed and sent troops the next day. The multinational force includes units from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“The main mission of the CSTO peacekeeping forces has been successfully completed. In two days, a phased withdrawal of the CSTO joint peacekeeping contingent will begin. The withdrawal process will not take more than ten days,” the president said, describing the invitation for foreign assistance as legally justified.

Russia suggests link between Kazakhstan crisis & US Afghanistan withdrawal
Read more
Russia suggests link between Kazakhstan crisis & US Afghanistan withdrawal

In total, around 2,500 troops were sent to Kazakhstan for the peacekeeping mission, with the goal of protecting “important government and strategic facilities,” such as airports. They did not engage in quelling protests or street battles with protestors.

Demonstrations began early last week in Kazakhstan when large groups of mainly peaceful protestors took to the streets to protest the removal of price controls on liquified petroleum gas, a fuel that many use to power their cars. 

Over the next few days, the demonstrations became more violent, allegedly being taken over by criminals who took to the streets with weapons and attacked law enforcement officers. On Monday, Tokayev dubbed the demonstrations an “attempted coup d’état.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies