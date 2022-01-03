 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jan, 2022 18:56
Russia comments on nuclear war statement

Moscow praises Nuclear Five unity on atomic war & arms races
FILE PHOTO. Russia's Foreign Ministry. © Global Look Press / MFA Russia

A joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on the unacceptability of nuclear weapon use is an important milestone, which comes amid an extremely tense international security situation, Moscow has said.

The release was issued by the group of nuclear-armed countries on Monday, with the signees saying they “affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” They also stressed that nuclear armaments “should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war” rather than be used to start such a conflict.

The declaration was praised by Russia’s Foreign Ministry, which said it was an important development for international security.

“Russia firmly believes that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it should never be unleashed. We have consistently promoted the idea of confirming this principle by all the Nuclear 5 nations,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow was the main driver behind the statement, Zakharova revealed, adding that it was originally designed to be unveiled during the 10th conference on non-proliferation. The meeting was set to kick off in New York on Tuesday, but it has been postponed due to the coronavirus situation in the United States.

The rare demonstration of unity shown by the nuclear powers is very important amid the deteriorating international security situation, Zakharova noted, expressing hopes that the statement will contribute to global stability.

“We hope that in the current complicated international security environment, the approval of such a political statement by the leaders of the nuclear powers will help to reduce the level of international tension and curb the arms race,” she said.

