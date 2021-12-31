 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin reviews 2021 in longest-ever New Year address

The President praised the Russian people’s solidarity in the face of the pandemic and focused on traditional family values
Russians encountered “colossal challenges” in 2021 but managed to cope with them through staying united, President Vladimir Putin said in his traditional New Year address to the nation. Here are the key points from his speech.

New Year’s Eve is the main family-gathering event in Russia during the winter holiday season, and many Russians were tuning in across the country’s 11 time zones to watch the president’s TV address right before Moscow’s Spasskaya Tower clock symbolically strikes midnight. Lasting six minutes and 22 seconds, this year’s address was Putin’s longest NYE speech to date. That included him addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 300,000 lives in the country, according to the official data.

