Kremlin ‘pleased’ with Biden-Putin talks, but warns against ‘colossal’ mistake

Putin and Biden had a ‘serious’ talk, and the US president is said to have made a certain promise on Ukraine

Moscow is pleased with the results of the new phone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Putin's aide has said. Putin has, however, warned the US against escalating Russia sanctions policy.

In a statement released after the phone talks between the Russian leader and his US counterpart, the Kremlin revealed that Biden made a pledge to Putin not to deploy offensive arms to Ukraine.

“Biden made it clear that the US does not intend to deploy offensive strike weapons in Ukraine,” Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy advisor, said speaking to the Russian media.

Ushakov pointed out that this was also one of the goals Moscow hopes to achieve with its proposals for security guarantees to the US and NATO.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW