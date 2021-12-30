 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kremlin ‘pleased’ with Biden-Putin talks, but warns against ‘colossal’ mistake
30 Dec, 2021 22:50
Putin and Biden had a ‘serious’ talk, and the US president is said to have made a certain promise on Ukraine
Moscow is pleased with the results of the new phone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Putin's aide has said. Putin has, however, warned the US against escalating Russia sanctions policy.

In a statement released after the phone talks between the Russian leader and his US counterpart, the Kremlin revealed that Biden made a pledge to Putin not to deploy offensive arms to Ukraine.

“Biden made it clear that the US does not intend to deploy offensive strike weapons in Ukraine,” Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy advisor, said speaking to the Russian media.

Ushakov pointed out that this was also one of the goals Moscow hopes to achieve with its proposals for security guarantees to the US and NATO.

