 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2021 16:31
HomeRussia & FSU

China urges Russia to cooperate against US hegemony

Beijing’s representative in Moscow believes the two countries should work together against Western pressure

By Jonny Tickle

China urges Russia to cooperate against US hegemony
FILE PHOTO. © Reuters / Jorge Silva

The US is putting pressure on China and Russia on all fronts, and the two must continue to deepen strategic cooperation on all fronts, Beijing’s ambassador to Moscow declared on Thursday.

Speaking to newspaper Izvestia, Zhang Hanhui said that working together was essential to counter US and Western pressure.

“The US, along with its Western allies, is putting pressure on China and Russia on all fronts: political, economic, military, humanitarian, security, science, and technology,” he said. “In response to such overt hegemony and power politics, we must continue to deepen back-to-back strategic cooperation.”

In addition, the diplomat stressed, Western countries were exercising “extraterritorial jurisdiction” and arbitrarily applying sanctions on the two nations’ government agencies, enterprises, and personnel in an attempt to stifle their development.

On December 15, during a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin described their relations as a true model of cooperation in the 21st century. In recent years, as both countries have become more adversarial with the US, the two leaders have become closer, with Xi even once referring to Putin as his “best friend.”

Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing fully intended to maintain mutually beneficial relations with Moscow.

READ MORE: China responds to attempts to divide Russia from Beijing

“No matter what changes occur in the world, the Sino-Russian friendship, which has been passed down from generation to generation, will always be strong,” he said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies