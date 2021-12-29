 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Dec, 2021 17:52
Date of new Biden-Putin talks revealed

The US and Russian presidents are set for another discussion
©  Twitter / White House

US President Joe Biden will hold talks, by phone, on Thursday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, discussing “upcoming diplomatic engagements” with Moscow, the White House has announced.

The exchange was announced in a brief statement by the spokesperson for the National Security Council, Emily Horne, on Wednesday. The two presidents will “discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” Horne said.

Moscow confirmed the information shortly after the White House’s announcement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti it will take place late on Thursday, Moscow time. The Russian capital is eight hours ahead of Washington. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

