Date of new Biden-Putin talks revealed

The US and Russian presidents are set for another discussion

US President Joe Biden will hold talks, by phone, on Thursday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, discussing “upcoming diplomatic engagements” with Moscow, the White House has announced.

The exchange was announced in a brief statement by the spokesperson for the National Security Council, Emily Horne, on Wednesday. The two presidents will “discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” Horne said.

Moscow confirmed the information shortly after the White House’s announcement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti it will take place late on Thursday, Moscow time. The Russian capital is eight hours ahead of Washington.

