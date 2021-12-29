 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Dec, 2021 18:47
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia's new S-550 air-defence system rolled out – TASS

The unparalleled S-550 missile-defense system is apparently in operation.
Russia's new S-550 air-defence system rolled out – TASS
FILE PHOTO: Russian S-500 surface-to-air missile system launches a missile during a test combat firing. © Sputnik / Russia's Defense Ministry

Russia’s new S-550 air defense system, said to be capable of hitting high-altitude spacecraft and missiles, including hypersonic types, has passed trials and is already in service, TASS has reported.

The Moscow news agency quoted a source, which it said is close to the Defense Ministry, who described the S-550 as “an absolutely new mobile strategic missile defense system, which is unparalleled anywhere in the world and capable of striking spacecraft, warheads of intercontinental ballistic missiles and hypersonic targets.”

“The S-550 air defense system has successfully completed state trials. Its first brigade has already been placed on combat duty,” they continued. 

Delete

Hypersonic missiles incoming, says Russian defense minister
Read more
Hypersonic missiles incoming, says Russian defense minister

The arrival of this new hardware ensures that Russia possesses a multilayered air- and missile-defense architecture, according to the TASS source. 

The country now boasts Pantsir anti-aircraft and cannon systems that cover low altitudes; the long-range air-defense systems S-350, S-400 and S-500; as well as the S-550, preventing threats from space. 

There has so far been no official confirmation of the report.

The S-550 was developed in secrecy, with the public only becoming aware of its existence in early November. At that time, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu described the state-of-the-art air-defense system as being among the Russian military’s weapons of great importance during a panel chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

Sergey Chemizov, the head of the Rostec military-industrial conglomerate, later said that the S-550 will have a larger target-detection area and a longer missile range compared to its predecessors.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
How the Taliban’s tightening the noose on women’s rights
How the Taliban’s tightening the noose on women’s rights EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies