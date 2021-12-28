China responds to Russian pushback against Western attempt to dominate world

Beijing and Moscow must work together for ‘universal peaceful development,’ the former insists

China agrees with Russia that the West’s desire for a dominant position on the world stage is unacceptable, and the two countries must work together for “mutual development,” Beijing said on Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a briefing, following a claim on Monday from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the West “does not want to have any rivals of comparable influence in the international arena.”

“We support Mr. Lavrov’s words,” Zhao said on Tuesday. “China intends to work with Russia to help intensify cooperation between all countries and create new incentives for universal peaceful development.”

According to Zhao, Beijing wants to work alongside Moscow to ensure that diplomacy continues to follow international norms, using the UN platform.

“I want to stress that China-Russia comprehensive partnership relations in the new era are as strong as a rock. At the same time, cooperation between our countries is not aimed at defeating anyone,” he added. “The PRC always pursues an independent policy, contributes to maintaining world peace, actively contributes to global development and ensures the preservation of international order.”

Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing intends to maintain mutually beneficial relations with Moscow.

“No matter what changes occur in the world, the Sino-Russian friendship, which has been passed down from generation to generation, will always be strong,” he said, stating that the two countries would work together for peace and stability. “Our countries have become a classic example of forming mutually trusting relations between great powers.”

In a video call earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed defense and the economy, and agreed on a new project for developing shared financial structures to deepen economic ties outside the influence of other foreign states.