 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2021 19:25
HomeRussia & FSU

China responds to Russian pushback against Western attempt to dominate world

Beijing and Moscow must work together for ‘universal peaceful development,’ the former insists

By Jonny Tickle

China responds to Russian pushback against Western attempt to dominate world
FILE PHOTO. © AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI

China agrees with Russia that the West’s desire for a dominant position on the world stage is unacceptable, and the two countries must work together for “mutual development,” Beijing said on Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a briefing, following a claim on Monday from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the West “does not want to have any rivals of comparable influence in the international arena.”

“We support Mr. Lavrov’s words,” Zhao said on Tuesday. “China intends to work with Russia to help intensify cooperation between all countries and create new incentives for universal peaceful development.”

According to Zhao, Beijing wants to work alongside Moscow to ensure that diplomacy continues to follow international norms, using the UN platform.

“I want to stress that China-Russia comprehensive partnership relations in the new era are as strong as a rock. At the same time, cooperation between our countries is not aimed at defeating anyone,” he added. “The PRC always pursues an independent policy, contributes to maintaining world peace, actively contributes to global development and ensures the preservation of international order.”

China responds to attempts to divide Russia from Beijing
Read more
China responds to attempts to divide Russia from Beijing

Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing intends to maintain mutually beneficial relations with Moscow.

“No matter what changes occur in the world, the Sino-Russian friendship, which has been passed down from generation to generation, will always be strong,” he said, stating that the two countries would work together for peace and stability. “Our countries have become a classic example of forming mutually trusting relations between great powers.”

In a video call earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed defense and the economy, and agreed on a new project for developing shared financial structures to deepen economic ties outside the influence of other foreign states.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Did China ban Steam on Christmas?
Did China ban Steam on Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
How Taliban tightens noose on women’s rights
How Taliban tightens noose on women’s rights EXPLAINER
Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant
Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies