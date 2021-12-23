WATCH: Russian tank manufacturer displays capabilities of three generations of armed vehicle

A Russian manufacturer has created a video displaying the capabilities of several generations of Russian-made tanks, ranging from a vehicle produced during World War II to the modern-day state-of-the-art combat T-14 Armata.

Filmed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the company, the Uralvagonzavod clip features the T-34-85, an iconic medium tank famously deployed with the Red Army during World War II; the T-90M, a modern-day update of the 1990s Russian main battle tank; and the T-14 Armata, which is currently in production.

In the video, the three vehicles synchronously perform a U-turn on ice before the Armata then demonstrates its hill-climbing ability. The footage ends with the T-90M firing its gun.

In March this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu revealed that the T-14 Armata main battle tank would be deployed in 2022 after the completion of all tests. The tank has already been tested in Syria, where Russia is supporting the local government fighting terrorists.

Uralvagonzavod, located in the city of Nizhny Tagil, over 1,000km east of Moscow, is the largest main battle tank manufacturer in the world. Founded in 1936, it also produces train cars, road-building vehicles, and metallurgical products. In 2014, US President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on the company by adding it to the Specially Designated Nationals List for alleged Russian interference in Ukraine, as well as the reabsorption of the Crimean peninsula.