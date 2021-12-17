 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Nord Stream 2 delay not political – Germany

17 Dec, 2021 15:30
Get short URL
Nord Stream 2 delay not political – Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for an European Union Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2021. © Kenzo Tribouillard / Pool via REUTERS
The long delay in approval for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not political, new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has claimed, despite attempts by the US and other nations to use the project as leverage against Russia.

Scholz, who has served as chancellor since December 8, appeared with French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference in Brussels on Thursday night, where he insisted that the controversial pipeline is a beneficial, neutral endeavor, not a tool for pressuring Moscow politically.

“Nord Stream 2 is a project that has received private investment, and whose realization has progressed so far that the pipeline is already built,” he said.

Regulators are currently examining whether Nord Stream 2 is ready to operate accordance with European Union energy codes, Scholz reported, and he emphasized that the process could be lengthy and complicated. “The German authorities will decide this completely independent of politics,” he stated. “The process is moving along.”

Read more
Austria comments on use of Nord Stream 2 to pressure Russia Austria comments on use of Nord Stream 2 to pressure Russia

The chancellor went on to address the future of Ukraine, which has fiercely opposed the construction of Nord Stream 2 and stands to lose billions of dollars in gas transit fees when the pipeline receives the green light. “A different question is what we can do to preserve Ukraine’s integrity. Germany feels a great responsibility for ensuring that Ukraine remains a gas-transit country,” Scholz said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring Russian gas to Germany through the Baltic Sea, was completed in September, but has yet to begin operations due to a series of regulatory hurdles. This week, the German Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, revealed that it won’t make a decision on the project for at least another six months.

The pipeline’s construction was carried out despite strong opposition from the US, Poland, and Ukraine. In November, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba took credit for delaying the project’s approval, saying, “Nord Stream 2 should have been operating and earning money a long time ago, but the fact that it still does not work and we are fighting against it is the result of our common endeavors.”

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters the US would do what it could to obstruct the operation of Nord Stream 2, “if Russia has renewed its aggression on Ukraine.”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies