 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Kremlin reveals when Putin and Biden might meet again

15 Dec, 2021 21:32
Get short URL
Kremlin reveals when Putin and Biden might meet again
©  Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold a new round of talks with his American counterpart Joe Biden before the end of the year, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Read more
Putin & Biden have unfinished business – Kremlin Putin & Biden have unfinished business – Kremlin

“There is such a possibility,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, when asked by news agency Interfax whether another meeting between Putin and Biden could happen before 2021 is over. He added that “talks might very well take place” in the near future.

Peskov added that there have been no “specific arrangements” made, however.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden said more personal talks with Putin, in the near future, were not out of the question. Answering a question from the Russian TASS news agency, the US president added that he plans to talk to the Russian leader “for a long time” next time he has the chance.

The two leaders held a discussion, via video link, on December 7, with the call lasting about two hours. Afterwards, the Kremlin said that the two presidents still had unfinished business.

Putin and Biden discussed the Ukrainian conflict, NATO’s expansion, and the tit-for-tat sanctions. The Kremlin said that the Russian president asked for legal guarantees that NATO won’t expand further eastwards or deploy offensive weapons to countries like Ukraine.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies