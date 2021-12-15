 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow promises retaliation for Berlin’s move

15 Dec, 2021 17:47
Russia’s Embassy in Germany has denounced Berlin’s decision to expel two Russian diplomats over the murder of a Chechen separatist. Calling it an “obvious unfriendly step,” Moscow vowed to respond in the near future.

The diplomatic mission has lodged a “strong protest” in response to Wednesday’s decision by the German Foreign Ministry. The Russian diplomats called the move “unwarranted,” and said it would not “be left without an appropriate response.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a German court sentenced a Russian citizen to life in prison. The man identified as Vadim Krasikov was found guilty of killing a Chechen separatist Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in Berlin in 2019. According to the German prosecutors, Krasikov was sent by the Russian security services – something that the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Wednesday said that the Russian ambassador to Berlin was summoned over the case. The Russian ambassador, Sergey Nechaev, was informed about the expulsion of diplomats in response to what Germany called a “grave violation” of its sovereignty. Nechaev denounced the verdict as “politically motivated” and “biased.”

