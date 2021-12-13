Teenager 'self detonates' bomb at Christian convent, near Moscow

At least eight people have been injured at a convent in the Russian city of Serpukhov, 100km south of Moscow, after a teenager blew himself up with an improvised explosive device early on Monday in an apparent suicide bombing.

According to a source quoted by TASS, the presumed culprit has died due to blood loss.

Citing an unnamed law enforcement source, the news agency reported that a man entered the site at around 8am and blew up the door of the Orthodox school located on the property. Police have identified the suspect as an 18-year-old graduate of the school, with some media reports suggesting that he may have been motivated by a hatred of the teachers and nuns, or was previously bullied at the educational facility.

The convent, named Vladychny, was founded in the 14th century.

Police are currently conducting an investigation into the explosion.

“On December 13, an unknown person detonated an explosive device on the territory of a nunnery in Serpukhov,” said Olga Vradiy, the Moscow Region spokesperson for the Investigative Committee. “Investigators and forensic experts… immediately went to the scene.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW