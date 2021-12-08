 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russia risks becoming ‘appendage of China’ – Bolton

8 Dec, 2021 10:13
Get short URL
Russia risks becoming ‘appendage of China’ – Bolton
© Reuters

By Jonny Tickle

Despite disagreements on many issues, Moscow and Washington could find common ground over Beijing, especially as Russia risks becoming an “appendage of China,” an ex-advisor of former US president Donald Trump has claimed.

Speaking to RTVI, a TV channel based in both Moscow and New York, John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security advisor, suggested China could serve as a point of convergence in US-Russian relations.

“I would like Russia to realize there are issues where we can find common ground, such as the China issue,” he explained. “Russia faces the risk of becoming an appendage of China, which I have mentioned many times in talks, including with Russian partners.”

Read more
5 key takeaways from Putin-Biden online summit 5 key takeaways from Putin-Biden online summit

In recent years, Russia and China have become significantly closer and have worked together extensively in different fields, including economically and militarily. Last week, at the ‘Russia Calling!’ VTB Capital Investment Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested cooperation between Beijing and Moscow may increase even further and could extend into different parts of the globe.

“We have many fields of cooperation with China. One of them concerns our work in third countries. It is well underway, but it may be expanded further. Why? Because we share roughly the same approaches and principles,” Putin noted.

On the same day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suggested China and Russia work together to fight against “political and economic pressure” employed by Western nations.

However, despite the growing cooperation between the two, some people like Bolton believe Russia is simply a junior partner of China and will soon risk becoming a much less important part of the bilateral relationship. This has also been stated by other foreign politicians, such as French President Emmanual Macron, who famously called Putin a “child of Saint Petersburg” who would prefer a partnership with Europe rather than China.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies