Putin and Biden wrap up video meeting after 2 hours of talks

The video link meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Joe Biden wrapped up after just over two hours. The Kremlin had pledged the leaders would talk “for as long as it takes” to resolve open issues.

The much-anticipated video call on Tuesday touched on a number of topics, including the US accusation that Russia was amassing troops to “invade” Ukraine, which Moscow has dismissed as “fake news.”

READ MORE: First images released from crucial Putin & Biden summit (VIDEO)

Contact at the highest level was “badly needed,” Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said before the call. The two countries have “multiplying problems,” he added, with no progress on bilateral relations.

Biden is expected to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as leaders of UK, France, Germany and Italy after the conversation with Putin, according to the White House. His national security adviser Jake Sullivan is scheduled to brief reporters on the call later in the day.

The only live meeting between Putin and Biden since the latter took office was in June. The Geneva summit was hailed as a potential breakthrough, but progress has since failed to materialize.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW