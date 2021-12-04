 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

US spy plane ‘forced flight from Israel to change course’

4 Dec, 2021 15:58
Get short URL
US spy plane ‘forced flight from Israel to change course’
US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Black Sea. © Russia's Defense Ministry
A passenger jet flying from Tel Aviv to Moscow was forced to change altitude over the Black Sea to avoid collision with a US spy plane, a Russian air traffic control source has told Moscow's Interfax.

The American reconnaissance aircraft was “chaotically” crossing civilian aviation routes in the area on Friday and ended up approaching an Airbus jet at a dangerously close distance, according to the agency. 

At some point, “there were less than 20 meters between the two planes in the vertical line,” he insisted. Air traffic control reportedly ordered the civilian plane to descend 500 meters and take a safer flight level.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency declined to comment on the incident when approached by the media.

The incident was likely cause by one of the two US spy planes that were spotted near Russian borders on the day.

©  Russia’s Defense Ministry

Russian Su-27 and Su-30 fighters were engaged to escort them away from the country’s airspace. The American planes were identified as a Boeing RC-135V Rivet Joint and a Bombardier CL-600 Artemis, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies