 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russia chooses Tatar beauty to represent country in Miss Universe 2021

2 Dec, 2021 12:10
Get short URL
Russia chooses Tatar beauty to represent country in Miss Universe 2021
© vk.com / Sergey Akimov

By Jonny Tickle 

Russia has selected a beauty queen from the Republic of Tatarstan to represent the country at the 2021 edition of Miss Universe, the world’s second most famous pageant, due to be held on December 12 in the Israeli city of Eilat.

Ralina Arabova, born in the Tatar city of Kazan, is a multiple-time beauty pageant winner, having been crowned Miss Energo 2017, Miss Photo 2018, and Miss Tatarstan 2019. She also represented Tatarstan at Miss Russia 2019, where she finished as second runner-up. Now, she will represent the country in Miss Universe 2021.

As part of the contest, Arabova will have to go through choreography classes, interviews, photoshoots, and a national costume contest, where she will wear a stylized Tatar national costume based on the traditional dress of the Kazan queens.

Before her pageant success, Ralina was a prize-winning musician who played the flute. She now studies at university in Moscow, where she plans to get a law degree.

Last year’s Miss Universe contest, held in the US, was won by Andrea Meza, a Mexican beauty queen. Russia’s representative was Alina Sanko, who finished outside the top 21 places.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies