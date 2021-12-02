US reveals response to a Russian invasion of Ukraine

If Russia uses its military against Ukraine, Moscow will see a response from the US and its NATO partners unlike anything ever experienced before, including unprecedented sanctions, Washington threatened on Wednesday.

Speaking via video link at the Kiev Security Forum, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland reiterated the American government’s support for the former Soviet republic.

“We are resolute in sending the message to Moscow, that if it moves again to internally destabilize Ukraine or use these forces to enter the country, that it will be met with high-impact economic measures, the likes of which we have not used before, from all of [NATO]” she stressed.

Her statement comes as tensions remain high on the border between Ukraine and Russia, with multiple Western media outlets suggesting a conflict is around the corner. Despite the Kremlin’s repeated denials, Moscow has been accused of preparing for war, with some suggesting a winter invasion.

Nuland also noted the US could play a supporting role in resolving the conflict in Donbass by working with Kiev to help the region’s reintegration into Ukraine.

According to Nuland, Washington still supports the Minsk Protocol, and called for Ukraine to enter negotiations with Russia to solve the seven-year conflict.

The Minsk Protocol is a ceasefire agreement, signed in 2014, that sought to end the war in Donbass. The conflict in the region began following the events of the 2014 Maidan when violent street protests toppled a democratically elected government. This eventually led to two self-proclaimed republics, Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR), declaring independence, a move recognized by neither Russia, Ukraine or any UN state.

Among other things, the Minsk agreement includes a provision for the decentralization of power in the Donbass region, potentially allowing the DPR and LPR to be autonomous areas of Ukraine.