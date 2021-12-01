Half of Ukraine's army has now been deployed to Donbass – Moscow

Kiev has now stationed well over a hundred thousand troops and large quantities of hardware in the war-torn Donbass region, the Russian foreign ministry alleged on Wednesday, amid rising tensions between the two nations.

Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday, diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed that “the Armed Forces of Ukraine are increasing [their] military force, pulling heavy equipment and personnel.”

“According to some reports, the number of troops…in the conflict zone already reaches 125,000 people, and this, if anyone does not know, is half of the entire composition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the diplomat said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW