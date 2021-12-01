 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Half of Ukraine's army has now been deployed to Donbass – Moscow

1 Dec, 2021 08:35
Half of Ukraine's army has now been deployed to Donbass – Moscow

By Layla Guest

Kiev has now stationed well over a hundred thousand troops and large quantities of hardware in the war-torn Donbass region, the Russian foreign ministry alleged on Wednesday, amid rising tensions between the two nations.

Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday, diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed that “the Armed Forces of Ukraine are increasing [their] military force, pulling heavy equipment and personnel.”

“According to some reports, the number of troops…in the conflict zone already reaches 125,000 people, and this, if anyone does not know, is half of the entire composition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the diplomat said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

