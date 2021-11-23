 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian and American top generals speak by phone – Moscow
23 Nov, 2021 17:25
Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, has discussed “pressing issues of international security” with the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, in a phone call on Tuesday, Russian military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not revealed any additional details of the Tuesday talks in its statement. The phone call between the two army generals came as Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that the US nuclear-capable bombers made dozens of sorties across Eastern Europe over the recent weeks.

The American drills particularly involved the bombers practicing “their ability to use nuclear weapons against Russia,” Shoigu said after meeting the Chinese Defense Minister, Wei Fenghe, in Moscow on Tuesday.

