Russian and American top generals speak by phone – Moscow

Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, has discussed “pressing issues of international security” with the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, in a phone call on Tuesday, Russian military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not revealed any additional details of the Tuesday talks in its statement. The phone call between the two army generals came as Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that the US nuclear-capable bombers made dozens of sorties across Eastern Europe over the recent weeks.

The American drills particularly involved the bombers practicing “their ability to use nuclear weapons against Russia,” Shoigu said after meeting the Chinese Defense Minister, Wei Fenghe, in Moscow on Tuesday.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!