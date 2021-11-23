 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

New sanctions on Nord Stream 2 ‘illegal’ – Kremlin

23 Nov, 2021 12:45
Get short URL
New sanctions on Nord Stream 2 ‘illegal’ – Kremlin
FILE PHOTO: View of the Pipeline Inspection Gauge (PIG) receiving station, the Nord Stream 2 part of the landfall area in Lubmin on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast. © John MACDOUGALL / AFP

By Jonny Tickle

New sanctions imposed by the US on entities that worked on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are “illegal” and threaten to ruin the bilateral attempt of Moscow and Washington to improve communications, the Kremlin has claimed.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the new measures imposed on a Russian-affiliated company as well as two Russian vessels, apparently in an attempt to protect Europe’s ‘energy security’.

“The sanctions on Nord Stream 2 are a continuation of this sanctions language that Washington stubbornly refuses to give up,” Peskov told reports at a press briefing. “We think it is illegal and wrong, and all the more so against the backdrop of such strenuous attempts to develop the dialogue that previously lost.”

More American sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline READ MORE: More American sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The new sanctions against Nord Stream 2, announced on Monday, are the latest in a series of American measures that have significantly slowed down the construction and operation of the pipeline. Washington has targeted companies involved in the building, maintenance, and insurance of the project, amongst others. It is now complete but is not yet certified.

The sanctions were also criticized by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who promised that Moscow would respond to the measures in kind. According to the diplomat, Western countries “led by the Americans” impose politically motivated unilateral restrictions on everything, “for any reason or no reason.”

“For our part, we react to such unfriendly steps in a balanced and adequate manner,” Lavrov revealed.

Once operations begin, Nord Stream 2 will send gas directly from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, allowing Moscow to send gas without transiting other countries. It would also enable Berlin to protect its energy security and make the process less reliant on third parties, thereby lowering the price.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies