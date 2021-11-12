Covid-19 vaccination certificate should be as important as a passport – Russian deputy PM
Speaking to reporters, Tatyana Golikova stressed the need for Russians to get vaccinated as the country looks to achieve herd immunity. Her comments came just a day after Russia’s Covid-19 Operational HQ revealed that it is preparing to make a QR code confirming vaccination compulsory for long-distance public transport and entering cafes and shops.
Russia has set a target of vaccinating 80% of all adults, but, according to RIA Novosti, only 34.5% are fully inoculated. The number of people getting jabbed has been increasing in recent weeks, however.
“The coronavirus vaccination certificate should become as important a document in the lives of our citizens as a passport,” she said. “And the news from the regions about daily vaccination records is very encouraging.”
Earlier this week, Russia’s second city St. Petersburg introduced compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for over-60s, with health officials also requiring those with chronic diseases to be inoculated by December 15.
According to the official numbers, 1,235 Russians died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
