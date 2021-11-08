Biggest attempt to ‘enter Poland by force’ is underway, top official says

A “massive” wave of migrants has reached Poland’s border from Belarus, with the country’s special services describing it as the largest-ever attempt to enter the country by force.

The migrants amassed at the border are predominantly young males, Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s Minister-Coordinator of Special Services said on Monday.

“The group of migrants gathered in a large crowd by the Belarusians comprises mostly young men. The biggest attempt to date to enter Poland by force has just begun,” Zaryn said on Twitter.

Very disturbing information from the border. A large group of migrants has gathered in Belarus, near the border with Poland.They have just moved towards the border of the Republic of Poland. They will try to enter Poland en masse. https://t.co/K9mqSEvvJc — Stanisław Żaryn (@StZaryn) November 8, 2021

The official also reiterated accusations against Minsk of controlling and directing the migrant flow toward Poland, claiming that the new crowd was under a “strict control of armed Belarusians.”

“They decide which way the group goes. This is another Belarusian hostile action aimed at Poland,” Zaryn said earlier in the day in a separate tweet, sharing a video purportedly shot in Belarus near the border.

Also on rt.com Large convoy of refugees marches through Belarus to Polish border (VIDEO)

The situation in Poland-Belarus has been extremely tense since June, after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced Minsk would no longer make any effort to stop the migrants, primarily originating from the Middle East, who seek to reach the EU through his country. Both Poland and Brussels have repeatedly accused Belarus of directing and shuttling the migrants toward the border, claiming it was a form of hybrid warfare by Minsk.

Warsaw has ramped up its border security, seeking to fend off the illegal migrant flow, with 23,000 attempted border crossings registered this year, according to Polish figures. Last month, the country also approved a new $400 million border fence project, designed to keep the migrants out.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!