Explosion destroys cafe near Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea frontier (VIDEO)

A roadside cafe in the Kazakh city of Aktau has been totally destroyed by a massive explosion that rocked the building. It is unclear if there are any casualties in the incident.

A video published on social media shows a two-storey roadside cafe suddenly disappearing in a massive blast rocking the building and covering the area with thick smoke.

Photos demonstrating the aftermath of the incident show the cafe razed to the ground with only remaining in its place and the surrounding area littered with piles of debris.

Several nearby buildings and parked cars were damaged as well. The cause of the blast is being investigated, a local emergency services official told Kazakh media, adding that there were no reports about any casualties so far.

