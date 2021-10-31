Russia fully committed to reducing carbon emissions, wants same accurate & transparent rules for all nations – Putin at G20

Russian President Vladimir Putin touted his nation’s record and plans in fighting global climate change through reduction of emissions and carbon capture, but pointed at the lack of unified fair standards for making an impact.

“We believe that G20 members should lead the world in creating universal, fair and, importantly, transparent rules for climate regulation, when implementing climate and environmental initiatives,” Putin told other members of the group of the world’s biggest economies during the second day of this weekend’s G20 summit.

Such rules need to be based on mutually accepted models for counting and monitoring the emission and capture of greenhouse gasses.

Putin commended Russia’s progress made over the past several years.

“The share of carbon-neutral sources of power – nuclear, hydropower, wind and solar plants – has surpassed 40% in Russia. If you count in natural gas, which among hydrocarbons has the lowest carbon footprint, that share would be 86%. It’s one of the best results in the world,” he said.

Russia is determined to reach full carbon neutrality no later than 2060, Putin said. But it is important to be accurate in assessing how much emissions various sources of power actually produce. Renewable wind power, for example, is four times worse than nuclear power in that regard, the Russian leader estimated.

The world community needs to test various climate projects in terms of their net impact on emissions per dollar of investment, Putin suggested. “It may well turn out that, for example, conservation of forests in Russia or in Latin America would be more effective than investing in renewables in some nations,” he said.

He added that Russia will not only be reducing greenhouse gasses emissions by its economy, but will also invest in capturing them through reforesting projects, nature preservation, and improving efficiency of agriculture.

Russia realizes the threat posed to it by climate change and sees the fight against it a natural point for international cooperation for decades to come, the president said.

The two-day summit of G20 leaders is being held in Rome. The leaders of Russia and China are taking part in the summit remotely via a video link.

