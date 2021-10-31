Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at Day 2 of G20 meeting in Rome via video link

Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating via video link in a G20 session dedicated to climate change and the environment on the second day of the summit in Rome.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is a forum of the world’s top economies, comprising both industrialized and developing nations.

While some leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, attended the event in Italy in person, others, like Chinese President Xi Jinping, spoke via video links.

On the opening day of the summit on Saturday, Putin urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to speed up the process of approving vaccines. He highlighted the high efficacy of the Russian-made Sputnik V and its single-dose version, Sputnik Light, which have not been approved by the organization.

Also on rt.com Putin uses G20 appearance to propose global strategy to counter COVID pandemic, says virus here to stay & will be long-term threat

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!