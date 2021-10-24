 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Major anti-terrorist joint drills staged by Russia & post-Soviet allies conclude on Afghan border in Tajikistan (VIDEO)

24 Oct, 2021 17:54
Get short URL
Major anti-terrorist joint drills staged by Russia & post-Soviet allies conclude on Afghan border in Tajikistan (VIDEO)
Russian, Kazakh and Belarusian service members line up during military drills in the Tajikistan on October 23, 2021. © Reuters / Didor Sadulloev
A large-scale military exercise carried out by member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has concluded in Tajikistan. The drills involved repelling a cross-border attack from a mock terrorist group.

The exercise, which took place close to the Afghan border, concluded in southern Tajikistan on Saturday. Six CSTO nations, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, took part in the drills.

Over 4,000 soldiers from the CSTO countries with more than 500 pieces of various military hardware honed their anti-terrorist skills in the desert and mountainous areas of the region.

According to the scenario set out in the exercise, a large group of terrorists infiltrated Tajikistan, capturing several settlements and seeking to proclaim their version of a ‘Caliphate’ there. The mock terrorists used assorted vehicles for the attack, including gun trucks and even suicide bomber vehicles.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Russia & post-Soviet allies stage MAJOR military drills near Afghan border

The CSTO leadership has explicitly stated the drills were in response to the uncertainty in neighboring Afghanistan that ensued after the collapse of the Western-propped government and the Taliban takeover.

“The options to eliminate terrorist groups and illegal armed groups have been explored there,” the CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas has said. “This is an immediate threat both for our countries and for Afghanistan itself.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies