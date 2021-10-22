After decades of political strife & upheaval, Russia has developed ‘herd immunity’ to ‘extremism’ & ‘damaging’ revolutions – Putin

An abundance of negative experiences in modern history has enabled Russia and its people to become immune to societal shocks, and society is now resistant to extremism and political upheaval, President Vladimir Putin has claimed.

Talking to gathered experts and journalists at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia on Thursday, Putin spoke about how the country’s historical experience has shaped the Russian people.

“Unfortunately, we can remember a lot of negative things, but our society has developed, as they say now, ‘herd immunity’ to extremism, which in turn leads to shocks and socio-political collapses,” he said.

He went on to state that Russian people value stability and the opportunity to grow, plan and develop normally, without the risk of collapse due to the “irresponsible aspirations of yet another revolutionary.”

“Of course, no one has ready-made recipes here, but I would venture to say that our country has an advantage,” Putin said. “Many people remember the events of 30 years ago and the agonizing way they had to climb out of the pit in which our country and society found itself after the collapse of the Soviet Union.”

“Not a single revolution was worth the damage it dealt to human potential,” he said.

Putin has repeatedly spoken about the harmful effects of rapid change and political upheaval and has called for stable development.

Earlier this month, at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, he said that Russia had “maxed out its limit on revolutions.”

