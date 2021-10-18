Ukrainian opposition leader rejects Zelensky suggestion to escape prosecution & leave for Moscow, denying he is Russian citizen

The leader of Ukraine’s largest opposition party, Viktor Medvedchuk, says he does not have Russian citizenship and will not leave the country, despite facing a criminal prosecution in Kiev on charges he has slammed as “political.”

On Monday, Medvedchuk, leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, turned down the offer from the country’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, to trade the politician, currently under house arrest, for “real heroes and citizens” being held abroad.

“I did not have and do not have any other citizenship, except Ukrainian,” he blasted. “I am a citizen of Ukraine and I will be one, despite the illegal, criminal pressure that is being exercised against me by the authorities today. And I consider fabrication of criminal cases exclusively as illegal criminal prosecution and political repression,” Medvedchuk wrote on his party’s website.

“I am confident in my innocence and will fight for the restoration of justice and the rule of law, as well as for bringing to justice all those who are involved in the criminal organization of politically motivated criminal prosecution and bringing me illegal charges,” he continued.

Zelensky said on ICTV on Sunday that such an exchange would be possible if the Ukrainian politician was eligible for support from the Kremlin, but no offers for a deal have been received from Moscow.

Also on rt.com Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk has house arrest prolonged as prosecutors bring new charges of ‘treason & aiding terrorism’

“If, for example, Russia confirmed that Mr. Medvedchuk has Russian citizenship, well, it is quite possible,” adding that if Russia were to confirm, “or at least hint,” Ukraine “would gladly... consider the possibility of exchanging Mr. Medvedchuk for real heroes and citizens of Ukraine.”

Last week, a Kiev court prolonged the opposition leader’s house arrest, after new criminal charges were filed, accusing the politician of aiding ‘terrorism’ in the country’s war-torn east. According to the Ukrainian authorities, Medvedchuk conspired with Moscow to disrupt coal supplies to Ukraine from South Africa in 2014 and created obstacles to the conclusion of the South African contract “using the powers of the National Bank and law enforcement agencies.” He then allegedly facilitated coal supplies from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. Both of these regions are currently at war with Kiev. Because of this, he is accused of “treason” and “aiding terrorism.”

In Medvedchuk’s latest statement, the parliamentarian insisted that he would keep up the fight in Ukraine to try and clear his name from allegations made against him. “I will continue my political struggle, defending the ideological principles of our party’s program Opposition Platform - For Life,” he said, “despite the illegal and criminal actions that the authorities exercise. And it will be a struggle to the bitter end, which I will wage in accordance with my main life principle: do what you must, and what will be, will be.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!