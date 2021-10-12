 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

My love of Ukrainian MP has been going on for months, jailed ex-Georgian leader Saakashvili says, despite wife’s shock at news

12 Oct, 2021 07:29
Get short URL
My love of Ukrainian MP has been going on for months, jailed ex-Georgian leader Saakashvili says, despite wife’s shock at news
©  Facebook Mikhail Saakashvili
Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili has insisted his relationship with a top Ukrainian MP is no meaningless fling but a fully-fledged partnership. His wife has previously admitted she was surprised to hear his big news.

On Sunday, a post was published on Saakashvili’s Facebook page explaining to people interested in his personal life that his romance with Yelyzaveta Yasko is not new and his past relationship with Sandra Roelofs is finished.

“I am involved in much larger fights in my life than my private affairs. But as questions are also asked about that, I want to respond that all my previous relationships are over. And for the last many months, me and Lisa Yasko have joined our lives. We’ve been living together as a family of full-fledged partners. It is a great history of love, and I feel blessed,” he said.

Also on rt.com Bombshell announcement ex-Georgian president Saakashvili is in love with sultry Ukrainian politician came as surprise, wife admits

Saakashvili also added that “I ask people to respect our privacy, as well as the privacy of Sandra, for whom I have tremendous affection, respect, and gratitude for an amazing life together. I am now concentrating on my fight, continuing with my hunger strike and have a resolve to go till the end.”

However, despite the jailed former president’s claims that his love affair has been going on for a while, Roelofs revealed last Wednesday that the news of the couple’s newfound romance came out of the blue. In response to a video, also posted on Facebook, in which Yasko announced their relationship, Roelofs wrote: “Many confused friends and associates are asking me about my personal life. I will not hide from you that the content of the video, made on Friday night, was unexpected for me, and the form it took was completely unacceptable.”

“Despite my personal emotions, I remain calm, I believe that we will emerge victorious from this struggle,” she added.

Also on rt.com Jailed Georgian ex-president Saakashvili will NOT be handed to Ukraine, despite Zelensky’s vow to fight for his return – Tbilisi

Saakashvili made a dramatic return to Georgia shortly after announcing his relationship with Yasko, despite an arrest warrant out for him, and was promptly detained. Weeks earlier, authorities alleged that he had plotted to kill opposition figures in Georgia in order to frame the government.

The country’s prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, made the claims earlier this week, citing intelligence obtained by the Georgian secret service. Garibashvili has pledged that the former president will serve his full term in prison, where he is currently staging a hunger strike.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies